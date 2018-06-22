Peru State College Will Provide Scholarships to Ariens Co. Employees and Their Families

Following the announcement that Ariens Company would be closing its Auburn, Nebraska location, Peru State College will offer a one-year scholarship to Ariens employees, their spouses, children and dependents. The one-year scholarship is for 67% of the cost of tuition and is the equivalent of the tuition waiver offered to the families of College employees.

Dr. Dan Hanson, president of Peru State, said, “Our partnership with southeast Nebraska is an important aspect of the College’s mission. Working with Ariens employees and their families is one more way to engage with the communities that have supported Peru State College.”

