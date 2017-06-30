Peru State College Celebrates Charter Anniversary

Temperatures in the 90s failed to hamper celebrating Charter Day Tuesday, June 20, at Peru State College (PSC).

An afternoon and evening of events marked 150 years to the day the Legislature chartered Nebraska’s initial institution of higher education.

In the late afternoon, many gathered under the tent on the TJ Majors Hall lawn beginning an evening of activities.

In welcoming everyone, Todd Simpson said Nebraska’s first college has been educating students for 150 years helping to create a better tomorrow. Simpson is chief executive officer of the college’s Foundation.

Children from grades kindergarten through eight experienced Pioneer Day. They spent the afternoon in a variety of activities. At the reception, the youngsters recited a poem while singing several selections. Everyone sang Happy Birthday to the college as well as first lady Elaine Hanson, who celebrated Wednesday, June 21.

Lori Broady of Johnson and Lucille Sharp of Nebraska City were coordinators.

