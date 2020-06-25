Pact Consolidating Brownville Water, Wastewater Invoices with Electric Bill Accepted by BPW

Wednesday, June 17, the Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) entered into an agreement with the Village of Brownville as the village’s water and wastewater statements are being incorporated into customers’ BPW electric bills. It is identical to the arrangement with the Village of Nemaha and that setup has been working well, according to Dave Hunter, general manager.

Hunter said the plan will present a huge advantage to Brownville customers as they will be able to utilize credit card as well as electronic funds transfer.

Converting Brownville water meters to the Itron System is underway. That allows reading by the utility’s drive-by system.

