Over 325 Students Enrolled In Peru St. College Graduate Programs for Summer 2017

This summer, Peru State has over 325 students enrolled in its graduate programs. Peru State’s Dean of Graduate Programs, Dr. Greg Seay, announced the strong enrollment numbers after class began in June.

Peru State offers two Master’s programs: the Master of Science in Education (MSED) and the Master of Science in Organizational Management (MSOM). Both programs are available online with the MSED offering an accelerated cohort program.

