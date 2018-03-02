One-and Six-Year Road Plan Okayed by County Commissioners Feb. 21

The Nemaha County Commissioners approved a resolution adopting the road plan covering 2018 through 2023 Wednesday, Feb. 21.

There was the addition of one project by Bob Hutton, District 1 commissioner. It will be regrading the west 3,960 feet of a county road southwest of Nemaha in Nemaha Precinct.

No public input was presented at the hearing preceding the action. Mark Mainelli, contracted highway superintendent was the only one attending the hearing besides the commissioners.

In other business, a resolution was adopted renewing the liquor license of the Auburn Country Club. Joyce Oakley, county clerk, received no written protests on its automatic renewal. Auburn Country Club is the single liquor license issued through the county.

