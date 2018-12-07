November Temperatures Tied Record for Coldest Month; Precipitation Below Average

November averaged 8.7 degrees below normal—tying 1991 as the coldest November on record. The maximum was 60 degrees on November 1st, with the minimum being a daily record -1 on the 18th. There were eight days with maximums remaining below freezing, while the normal is two. There were 26 daily minimums at or below freezing, while normal is 18. Only one November in 10 registers a sub zero reading. Precipitation totaled 1.26”or 0.56” below normal.

