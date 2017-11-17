Nominal 2018 Electric Rate Increase Approved November 7th by Auburn Board of Public Works

The average Auburn Board of Public Works (BPW) electrical customer will experience a minimal rate increase starting with the January 2018 billing period.

The utility board approved the 2018 rate and fee packet Tuesday night, Nov. 7. Dave Hunter, general manager, noted the average residential customer will be getting a four-tenths of 1 percent electrical rate increase. He said the actual change depends on how and when a customer uses electricity.

The board emphasized water and sewer rates remain unchanged. There has been no water rate increase since 2009 and no wastewater rate increase since 2011.

