No Injuries in March 17 Afternoon House Fire North of Nemaha

A residence two-and one-half miles north of Nemaha sustained about $300,000 damage from a Saturday afternoon, March 17 fire.

Mike Hall, Nemaha Volunteer Fire Department chief, said the call came in about 1:22 p.m. It started in the area of the garage attached to the structure. Bryce Andrew is the owner of the house. Lisa Andrew was at home at the time with their three children. All escaped safely without injury. The firefighters were also able to save the family’s pet. A cat was found in the basement, the chief stated