NioCorp CEO Smith to Present at 20th Annual Global Investment Conference in New York City Sept. 6

Additionally, both Mr. Smith and NioCorp’s Vice President for External Affairs, Jim Sims, will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with investors who are registered to attend the conference. Institutional investors who would like to attend the NioCorp presentation can click on the following link to register for the conference: www.rodmanevents.com. Once your registration is confirmed, you will be prompted to log into the conference website to request a one-on-one meeting with the Company. The NioCorp presentation will be webcast live and can be seen at the following URL next Thursday: http://wsw.com/webcast/rrshq28/nb/ A webcast replay will remain available for 90 days following the live presentation.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/