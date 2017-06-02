Nemaha NRD Continues Development of Duck Creek Recreation Area Near Peru

Tecumseh – Nemaha Natural Resources District board members took action Thursday, May 11, to continue development activities at the new Duck Creek Recreation Area near Peru. During their regular monthly meeting, the board reviewed quotes for the restrooms needed at the park as well as proposals for installation of the electrical system.

Quotes from two companies, CXT from Spokane, Washington, and Boom Concrete from Newell, South Dakota, were obtained for five concrete restrooms. The quote from Boom Concrete at a total of just under $100,000 was the lower of the two and includes four single units and one double unit. These types of facilities are low maintenance and have been used at the NNRD’s other public areas. Approval was granted to order the units, which are expected to be ready for installation later this summer

