Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department and Dairy Sweet Host Cones with a Cop Event

The Nemaha County Sheriff’s Department partnered with Dairy Sweet for a “Cones with a Cop” event on July 27. Children and their parents gathered around tables covered with police-themed coloring sheets, crayons, pencils and other prizes to enjoy ice cream cones alongside the sheriff’s deputies.

Proceeds from the ice cream purchased during the event went toward the sheriff’s department’s “Shop with a Cop” program, where sheriff’s deputies shop with and buy Christmas presents for local children each December. Dairy Sweet co-owner Erin Goering said the event was all about establishing positive experiences with the police early in kids’ lives.

