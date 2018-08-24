Nemaha County Residents Reminded Of What Is And What Isn’t Allowed at Drop Off Site in Auburn

THE NEMAHA County Commissioners want to notify county residents what is and what is not accepted at the appliance and furniture drop off site in south Auburn. Only appliances and furniture may be taken there from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. It is open to Nemaha County residents only. No items are to be left outside the fence. Carpeting, construction materials, wood and remodeling waste are not allowed. The commissioners have been notified by American Recycling & Sanitation Inc. that the site can be closed and the county fined if unacceptable items are found at the location.

