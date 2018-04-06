Nemaha County Receiving $38,236 In-Lieu-of-Tax Payment from OPPD

Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) distributed Nemaha County a $38,236 in-lieu-of-tax payment Friday, March 30. It is a slight decrease from $40,051 paid last year.

The Nemaha County disbursement is among more than $32.9 million in 2017 in-lieu-of-tax payments to 11 Southeast Nebraska counties. The utility paid nearly $33.1 million the previous year.

