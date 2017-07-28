Nemaha County Hospital Named 2017 Most Wired; Hospitals Use Technology To Partner with Patients on Health

CHICAGO, July 10, 2017—Technology is making it easier for patients and providers to interact, thus improving communication, safety and patient-provider relationships. New tools are helping patients become more actively involved in their care and maintaining their health, according to results of the 19th Annual Health Care’s Most Wired® survey, released today by the American Hospital Association’s (AHA) Health Forum.

According to the survey, Most Wired hospitals are using smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access health care services and capture health information. This year’s results show:

• 76 percent offer secure messaging with clinicians on mobile devices.

• When patients need ongoing monitoring at home, 74 percent use secure e-mails for patients and families to keep in touch with the care team.

• 68 percent simplify prescription renewals by letting patients make requests on mobile devices.

