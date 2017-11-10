Nemaha County Hospital Employee Carol Schneider Presented 2017 “The Caring Kind”Award from NHA

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) recognized 66 statewide hospital employees October 27, 2017, for their excellence in service by bestowing them with the organization’s prestigious “The Caring Kind” award. Among those awarded was Carol Schneider of Nemaha County Hospital.

For 38 years, The Caring Kind award has been given to Nebraska’s most caring and compassionate hospital employees. The award honors outstanding healthcare employees who have demonstrated compassion for patients, cooperation with co-workers and dedication to excellence in their job responsibilities.

“It is such an honor for me to meet ‘The Caring Kind’ award recipients each year. They demonstrate the kindness, caring, dedication and commitment to their hospitals which is why they were awarded this recognition,” NHA President Laura J. Redoutey, FACHE, said.

