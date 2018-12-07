Nemaha County Gives Back Raises More Than $19,000

The Friday, Nov. 30 Nemaha County Gives Back at Nemaha County Hospital had its most successful year. A little more than $19,000 was raised to help county residents in need during the upcoming Christmas season, Heather Rowell reported. She is executive administrative assistant at the hospital.

“It’s always nice to see our community come together. We’ll be able to help a lot of community members with the money we made. We had a busy day in the silent auction room. It was busy in the kitchen serving soup and dessert. Law enforcement officers were busy with the children’s craft time,” Rowell continued.

Four organizations will be presented with the proceeds. Southeast Nebraska Community Action, Region V Services-Auburn, Catholic Social Services and Shop With a Cop. All obtained funding last year. Distribution will take place Friday morning, Dec.7. There was $15,356.31 distributed in 2017 to the agencies.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/