Nemaha County Gives Back Proceeds Exceeding $15,000 Handed Out

Funds generated at the Friday, Dec. 1 Nemaha County Gives Back celebration have been presented to representatives from four agencies. Southeast Nebraska Community Action was given $7,556.31 to assist qualifying county residents with Christmas food and gifts. Catholic Social Services of Southern Nebraska received $4,800.

There was $1,500 presented to both Region V Services-Auburn and Shop With a Cop. Region V Services-Auburn will be helping its clients who don’t have any family members in the area. Shop With a Cop received funding for the first time in 2017. The second-year effort in the county allows children the opportunity to spend a day with Nemaha County Sheriff’s officers.

