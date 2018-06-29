Nemaha County Fair Events Span Eight Days

The arrival of July means the Nemaha County Fair is almost here. While the four main days of the fair will be Thursday, July 12 through Sunday, July 16, several activities and deadlines occur before then.6 p.m. on Sunday, July 8 is set-up and clean-up at the Nemaha County Fairgrounds.

Monday, July 9 will be entry day for 4-H, FFA and Clover Kid project in the Home Economics and General Areas. Pre-fair judging and entry of these exhibits (except Horticulture) will be from 3-7 p.m. that day. Clover Kid projects will be entered and the children interviewed at the 4-H Building.

