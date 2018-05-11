Nemaha County Commissioners Okay Applications and Permits at May 2 Mtg.

A number of applications and permits were approved Wednesday, May 2 by the Nemaha County Commissioners.

–allowing ANF Investments LLC, doing business as A-1 Fiber to lay fiber optic line in a county road right of way (ROW). It will be on the north side of the railroad street beginning east of the Auburn city limits to Highway 75. The line will provide fiber optic service to Town & Country Veterinary Clinic.

–a resolution subdividing 9.5 acres in Washington Precinct south of Johnson. Doug Bohling will be using the area as cropland. It has no structures.

–two road entrance applications. The first was requested by Mark Kaul in Benton Precinct south of Johnson. The second was asked by Lonnie Neddenriep in Washington Precinct southeast of Johnson. Kaul and Neddenriep will be furnishing the culverts.

