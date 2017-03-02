Nemaha County Commissioners Adopt 2017 through 2022 Road Plan, More During Feb. 22 Mtg.

A resolution accepting Nemaha County’s road plan was approved Wednesday morning, Feb. 22, by the county commissioners. It covers from 2017 through 2022.

Only the commissioners and County Clerk Joyce Oakley attended the hearing preceding its adoption. No public input was presented.

Traffic Count on County Road Northwest of Auburn

Bryan Mellage, District 2 commissioner, was authorized to contact the Nebraska Department of Roads to borrow a portable traffic counting device to be placed northwest of Auburn. It will be used on the first gravel mile of 730 Road west from Magnolia Metal Corporation.

Mellage noted he has been receiving complaints of dust and speeding on the road. Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association (NIRMA) was shipping the device on Friday, Feb. 24, and the county will have it to use for two months. The Metro Count 5600 portable counter is capable of detecting vehicle traffic, speed and classification. It is able to track a variety of vehicles including bicycles.

