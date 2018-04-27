Nemaha County Board Favors Exploring City-County Ownership of Multiplex Bldg.

The Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, April 18, allowed approaching the Auburn City Council regarding joint city-county ownership of the Multiplex.

Dr. Dana Farris of the Nemaha County Wellness Center board and Allison Anderson, center director met with the commissioners. Farris said the center’s board approved contacting the county and City of Auburn on an interlocal agreement. The current 10-year lease expires in September. Farris stated the facility is used by city and county residents. He continued Katy Billings will introduce the concept to the Auburn City Council. Billings is a center board member and also conducts classes there.

“The county’s been good to us. It’s expensive to own and maintain. There’s a lot of things we’d like to do to improve the facility,” Farris noted.

He continued the center’s board cannot afford to pay for big ticket items. Upgrades may include an indoor walking track around the perimeter and a pool, Farris said. Marvin Bohling, commissioners chair, said a pool would be a great thing but it would be expensive to maintain. The board has also discussed possibly asking assistance from Auburn Public Schools. The school district leases the center for athletic practices. Farris stated the center’s gymnasium floor will need replacing soon.

