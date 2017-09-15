Nemaha County 2017-2018 Budget, Tax Rates Okayed By Commissioners Sept. 6

The Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Sept. 6, approved resolutions adopting the fiscal 2017- 2018 budget and setting the tax rate.

The 2017-2018 tax request will be $3,416,122.68. It represents an increase over $3,380,872.61 in 2016- 2017.

In the coming fiscal year, the tax rate is .299956 per $100 valuation. It is a slight increase over .294248 in fiscal 2016-2017. However, it will be lower than the rates from fiscal 2012-2013 through 2015-2016. The increases in the tax rate and request were attributed to overall assessed values decreasing.

Tax requests from recent fiscal years were $3,399,193.34 in 2015-2016; $3,403,889.15 in 2014-2015 and $3,055,089.20 in 2013-2014. Recent tax rates, all per $100 valuation, were .303873 in 2015-2016, .342318 in 2014-2015, .354899 in 2013-2014 and .365975 in 2012-2013.

