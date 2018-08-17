Nemaha Commissioners Accept Lowest of Four Bids for Road Culverts Aug. 8th

A $40,913.70 bid from Metal Culverts Inc. of Jefferson City, Mo. was accepted by the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Aug. 8.

It was the lowest of four bids obtained for road culverts. Orders were submitted by the road foremen. The others received were: $42,499.66 from Ace/Eaton Metals of Kearney; $52,535 from Contech Engineered Solutions and $58,054.91 from Midwest Service & Sales Co. of Schuyler

