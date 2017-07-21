Nebraska Public Service Commission Receives Testimony About Able, LLC Surrendering Its Grain Dealers License

The Nebraska Public Service Commission held a July 12 public hearing in Auburn to receive testimony regarding grain claims against Able, LLC. The Commission had previously mailed claim forms to all known grain claimants based on the records of Able, LLC.

John Fecht, Grain Department Director with the Public Service Commission, said Leroy and Valerie Able had visited his office in Lincoln on May 1 and advised that they were unable to pay contractual obligations. At that time, they surrendered Able, LLC’s Nebraska Grain Dealers License and it officially ceased operating in that manner.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/