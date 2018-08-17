Nebraska Hospital Assn. Recognizes Nemaha County Hospital for Its Dedication to Improving Patient Care

Auburn, Neb (August 13, 2018) – Nemaha County Hospital was recently recognized by the Nebraska Hospital Association for their work to improve quality of care as part of national Partnership for Patients’ Hospital Improvement Innovation (HIIN) Network initiative.

The Nebraska Hospital Association (NHA) and 69 Nebraska hospitals partner with The Health Research and Educational Trust of the American Hospital Association (HRET) in this important work.

