Motor Grader Purchase Approved by County Commissioners

Buying a 2018 Caterpillar 12M3 motor grader was approved by the Nemaha County Commissioners Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The $238,500 equipment is being bought through state purchasing from Nebraska Machinery Company. Included is a $10,000 customer parts credit. The credit never expires. It can be used however the county chooses, including parts, service and labor. There is an extended warranty of five years. Anticipated delivery will be during the first quarter of the new year. The county will pay no interest until July 2018.

