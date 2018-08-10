Most Village Board Incumbents Seeking New Terms in November

The following Nemaha County residents have filed for election to their respective village boards. All are incumbents unless otherwise indicated.

There are three positions each contested in Brock, Brownville and Julian; and two each in Johnson and Nemaha.

Brock: Kristal Jeanneret and James Reed are joined by newcomer Bonnie Haith. Gabe Berglund, incumbent, did not refile.

