Minor Changes in APS Student Fees Approved

The 2017-2018 student fee schedule was approved by the Auburn Public Schools (APS) Board of Education Monday night, July 10. The school board met at the Brownville Village Hall. No public input was presented in the hearing before the regular meeting.

An amendment was approved capping the activity fee at $120 per family.

The schedule originally included a cap at $150 per family. The amendment places APS in line with fees charged by Auburn City Recreation. Individual fees will be $30 per sport or activity. Speech is the only non-athletic activity involved.

Superintendent Kevin Reiman noted the revised schedule reflects increasing costs of breakfast, activity passes and admission fees. In June, breakfast costs were raised to $1.95, 10 cents above 2016-2017.

