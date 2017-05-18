Miller and Wright Co-Valedictorians of AHS Class of 2017

Forty-eight Auburn High School seniors graduated Saturday afternoon, May 13 in ceremonies at the high school gymnasium.

Mikaela Miller and Megan Wright were co-valedictorians of the Class of 2017. Also comprising the Top 10 percent of the class were Yusuf Khan and Sheila Murphy.

All four also were High Ability Learners. They have taken extra classes in sciences, world languages, college classes online and in AP coursework.

