Mayor Dan White and Three Council Incumbents Sworn In

Strong Financial Report at Dec. 10 Meeting

Auburn City Council reorganized and the city has a new mayor as of the Dec. 10 meeting. Councilmembers Katy Billings, Shawn Clark and Chris Erickson were reelected to another term and Dan White assumed the role of Mayor. All elected officials were unopposed in the General Election.

City Clerk Sherry Heskett administered the oath of office to the four individuals named above and 2018 Council President Chris Erickson presented a gavel to two-term Mayor Scott Kudrna in recognition of his years of service.

