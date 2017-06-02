Many Youngsters Attend Grand Opening of Splash Pad May 26 at Auburn Rec Complex

THE START of Memorial Day weekend brought the opening of the splash pad at the Auburn Recreation Complex. Photo on left, Mayor Scott Kudrna holds the ribbon while Harry Bridgmon of the Auburn Street Department cuts it Friday noon, May 26. The mayor thanked those making the project possible. Those include Larkin Aquatics Planning & Design of Kansas City, Mo. with design; AHS Construction Inc. of Bern, Kan. general contractor and Wilson Electric of Auburn subcontractor. Kudrna also praised the efforts of the city’s Street Department as well as the City Council.

