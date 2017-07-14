Magnolia Metal Auburn Juniors Qualify for State Baseball Tournament Slated for Nebraska City

MONDAY NIGHT’S win over Beatrice assured the Magnolia Metal Auburn Juniors a spot in the Class B American Legion Baseball Tournament to be hosted by Nebraska City. State competition will begin on Saturday, July 15. Team Members are from back row left to right - Wyatt Volker, Seth Zimmerman, Austin Wheeldon, Branden Lavigne, Caden Chapin, Colton Chapin, Liam Raison, Coach Dick Warner, Coach Eric Brown. Front row - Coach Mike Henrichs, Kyson Warner, Jacob McVay, Brody Darnell, Cole Fossenbarger, Zach Dickerson and Preston Vaughn. Tuesday night, July 11, Auburn, 13-11, finished Area 1 runner-up losing 0-7 to Nebraska City in the district championship. Magnolia Metal Juniors begin state competition July 15 at 11 a.m. against Bennington. The winner will play Sunday, July 16 at 5 p.m. against the Aurora vs. Springfield winner. The loser plays the Aurora vs. Springfield loser July 16 at 11 a.m. The tournament is double elimination.

