Local Bee Camp Educates Children to Save the Bees

Beekeepers in the United States lost a third of their honey bee colonies from April 2016 to April 2017, according to a national survey from the nonprofit Bee Informed Partnership. Bee populations in the U.S. have been declining rapidly since 2006, and several species, including the bumble bee, have recently been placed on the U.S. endangered species list.

But two Nemaha County residents, Danny and Nikki Hayes, are raising awareness about this critical situation by holding education programs at their beekeeping farm and nonprofit, Aunt Bea’s Apiary. They held their first annual Kids’ Bee Camp on June 21 as a part of National Pollinator Week, which occurred June 20-26.

