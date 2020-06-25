Lincoln Mobile Vet Center Was Set Up In Auburn June 17

The Lincoln Vet Center and Mobile Vet Center was in Auburn last Wednesday afternoon as an outreach to veterans living in the Nemaha County area.

Present at Legion Memorial Park for several hours June 17 to answer questions were David Conrad, Business Office Outreach Coordinator and Minority Veterans Program Coordinator with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Ken Colson, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist with the Lincoln Vet Center with the Dept. of Veterans Affairs; Bonnie Bessler, Nebraska Transition Assistance Advisor; and Matt Starkey, Training & Outreach Coordinator, Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Mobile Vet Center was intended to answer questions regarding VA benefits, VA healthcare eligibility, claims assistance, state veteran benefits, employment development and more.

