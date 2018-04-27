Leininger and Moody Named to Nebraska Choral Directors Assn. All-State Show Choir Band

TWO STUDENT-MUSICIANS from Auburn have been selected as instrumentalists for the Nebraska Choral Directors Association All-State Show Choir band. From left are Matthew Leininger on percussion and Trace Moody on synthesizer. Andrew Seuferer, Auburn Public Schools choral director, notes the All-State Show Choir performs at the Nebraska Choral Directors conference. It is in July at Doane University in Crete.

