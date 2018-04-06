Legion Post #23 Sponsors Annual Easter Egg Hunt at Auburn Park

AMERICAN LEGION POST #23 held its annual Easter Egg Hunt at Auburn’s Legion Memorial Park on Saturday, March 31. The photo above shows just some of the many children after getting the okay to begin to collect candy goodies. Other photos show (right) Assisting Legion Club Manager Dennis Henrichs with distributing prizes to children whose Easter candy was specially marked were Sharon Bowen and Freida Muse. (below right) Parents of the youngest egg hunt participants show the way. The Legion annually spends several hundred dollars for candy and prizes to the delight of many children and adults.

