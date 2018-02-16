Late Night Semitrailer Fire on Hwy. at East Edge of Auburn

MULTIPLE AGENCIES responded to a semitrailer fire late Sunday night, Feb. 11 on Highway 136 across the road from Orscheln Farm and Home at the east edge of Auburn. The Nemaha County Sheriff’s office reported Robert E. Smith was driving a 2012 Freightliner owned by A.M.T. Trucking of Lafayette, Ind. Smith was traveling west on the highway when he began to smell something burning. He pulled his semi to the shoulder, exited the vehicle and observed fire coming from the brakes of his power unit (semi cab). Smith attempted to suppress the blaze with a fire extinguisher but was unsuccessful. Auburn volunteer firefighters arrived a short time later and extinguished the fire. The Nebraska State Patrol assisted the sheriff’s officers with traffic control. The Nebraska Department of Transportation removed foam and ice from the highway. The sheriff’s office noted the semi appeared to be a total loss. The trailer, along with 43,000 pounds of seed corn were also damaged. Benefiel’s towed the semi and trailer from the scene.

