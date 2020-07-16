Kirkman’s Cove on Health Alert Effective July 10

Effective immediately, the lake at Kirkman’s Cove is on health alert due to high levels of toxic blue-green algae. Tests taken Monday, July 6, indicated levels were far above the limit of 8 ppm. Signs will be posted at the lake, and visitors are urged to exercise caution and avoid contact with the water wherever possible. Especially important is to take care that pets and small children are not exposed to the water or drink it. Skin irritation can occur after exposure, so make sure to rinse skin thoroughly if you encounter the algae, which resembles bright green paint on the water’s surface.

