June 6 America’s Run For the Fallen Route Through Nemaha County

Community involvement is encouraged Wednesday, June 6 when America’s Run For the Fallen participants come through Nemaha County.

Anticipated arrival in Auburn will be around 12:30 p.m. It is scheduled to start that morning at the Nebraska-Kansas border coming north on Highway 75. The final June 6 stop will be at Nebraska City. Details about Auburn festivities will be forthcoming.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Nemaha%20County%20HeraldID419/