June 6 America’s Run For the Fallen Route Through Nemaha County
Fri, 05/18/2018 - 12:00am News Staff
Community involvement is encouraged Wednesday, June 6 when America’s Run For the Fallen participants come through Nemaha County.
Anticipated arrival in Auburn will be around 12:30 p.m. It is scheduled to start that morning at the Nebraska-Kansas border coming north on Highway 75. The final June 6 stop will be at Nebraska City. Details about Auburn festivities will be forthcoming.
