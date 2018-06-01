June 2 Duck Creek Recreation Area Grand Opening Planned

After many years of planning and months of construction and preparation, the Duck Creek Recreation Area northwest of Peru is finally open for business. Gates to the park opened first on April 16 for day-use activities followed by opening of the camping areas on May 21.

A grand opening celebration is scheduled Saturday, June 2. Some areas of the park will be restricted or closed just prior to or during the event to allow for setup and for safety. Vehicle access within the park will be restricted from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on June 2, and visitors will be directed to designated parking areas. Shuttles will run throughout the park when the gates open at 9:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

