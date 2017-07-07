July Fourth Celebrated in Auburn, Across Nation

NEMAHA COUNTY residents, as well as millions of Americans, celebrated the 241st anniversary of the Declaration of Independence Tuesday, July 4. The Auburn Eagles and Auburn volunteer firefighters sponsored their annual fireworks display at Irvin Park and the Auburn Middle/Senior High School grounds. Mo and T DJ Services provided music. There was a Saturday, July 1 beard auction with proceeds supporting the display.

