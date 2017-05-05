Julie D. Smith Appointed to 1st Judicial District Court of Nebraska by Ricketts
Fri, 05/05/2017 - 9:20am News Staff
The 1st Judicial District for the District Court consists of Nemaha, Clay, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Nuckolls, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, and Thayer counties. The primary place of office for the judicial vacancy is Auburn.
Smith succeeds Judge Daniel E. Bryan, Jr. who retired as of Dec. 31, 2016.
Smith, 37, serves as the general counsel for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. In her 12-1/2 years of practicing law in Nebraska, she has also served as a county attorney in the Johnson County Attorney’s office and as a partner at Smith & Smith, Attorneys at Law
