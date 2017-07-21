J.T. Lyons Named Nemaha, Richardson County Weed Control Superintendent

J.T. Lyons will be the new weed control superintendent serving Nemaha and Richardson counties.

The Nemaha County Commissioners on Wednesday, July 12, approved the appointment which is contingent on Lyons becoming certified by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture as a commercial or non-commercial pesticide applicator. Lyons has previously been appointed by the Richardson County Commissioners. An interlocal agreement between both counties is being worked on with Richardson County being the lead county. Lyons is being paid $13 per hour, no change from the previous Nemaha County Weed Control Superintendent. When he works in Nemaha County, his wages are paid by that county. Both counties share the cost in certain circumstances, such as when the superintendent will be attending training.

Lyons succeeds Joe Wittwer who resigned in late May. Wittwer relocated from Southeast Nebraska because of family health issues.

Paul Moyer of the Nebraska Department of Agriculture (NDA) discussed the state’s noxious weed program with the commissioners. He noted the Nebraska Weed Control Association is requesting additional oversight of the state’s weed control authorities. Moyer, from the NDA’s animal, health and plant protection division serves 33 counties. He said a representative from the state plans to meet more regularly with county boards, at least annually.

