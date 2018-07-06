Johnson-Brock Second in NSAA Cup Class D All-School Standings; Boys Second and Girls Third

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announces Johnson-Brock High School placed high in the 2017-2018 Class D NSAA Cup final standings.

In the class’ All-School standings, Johnson-Brock scored 265 cup points second to Shickley’s 275. The school’s 195 boys’ cup points trailed Mullen which had 197.5 while its 165 girls’ cup points were third. Johnson-Brock trailed Shickley, 205 points and Humphrey St. Francis 200.

The school’s points earned by activity are as follows: 50 volleyball, 45 play production, 40 boys’ basketball, 25 speech, 22.5 football, 17.5 boys’ track and field and 10 music.

