Jay, Kimberly Allgood New Owners of KJ Whitehorse Bar & Grill at Johnson

A familiar name has returned to Johnson’s Main Street.

Thursday, July 13, Jay and Kimberly Allgood assumed ownership of KJ Whitehorse Bar & Grill from Sandy and Roger Goos. He is from Peru while she is from Auburn. From October 2015 through July 2017 it was called Huckleberry’s.

“The town and the surrounding area have been great to us. They have opened their arms and welcomed us nicely,” the couple said.

Kimberly Allgood has restaurant experience. She previously owned White Horse Bar & Grill for nine years. The name has been around in Johnson for more than 40 years. Her parents, Glen and Katie Armstrong of Auburn, were owners of Dairy Sweet in Auburn 17 years. During that time Dairy Sweet served shredded beef. The addition of shredded beef is among a number of changes to the KJ Whitehorse menu, Kimberly Allgood said.

