Jay Fischer Still Serving Customers

Effective March 15, Dettmer Farm Service in Auburn became part of Midwest Farmers Cooperative, which has its headquarters in Elmwood and operates from over 25 locations.

Jay Fischer told the newspaper last week that the chance to sell the business came at a good time for both he and Mark Harms. Jay said, “Mark was ready to retire and farm when this opportunity presented itself.”

Fischer, who is 51 years old, remains employed with the business at 504 10th Street, where he has been on the payroll since 1981. His new title is location manager.

Earl and Alma Dettmer operated the business from 1982 until Jan. 3, 1994, when they sold it to Mark and Kristin Harms, and Jay Fischer. Prior to that, Dettmer Farm Service was operated as Dettmer-Biere Farm Service from 1971 until 1982. Jay said the business was called Senco prior to 1971 when a group of owners operated it as a Chevron facility.

Fischer said the sale opens many opportunities for the business’ loyal customers who come mostly from Nemaha County, plus some from neighboring counties.

