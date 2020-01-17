Hemmingsen Funeral Home Supports Means to Save Lives

Hemmingsen Funeral Home has graciously invested back into the community in order to promote saving lives. “We recognized a very unique opportunity to assist our local first responders through an ingenious marketing initiative that could help save lives.”

The funeral home asks that you download the Vital ICE (In Case of Emergency) app, from either the Apple App Store or Google Play, for your smart phone and enter in their code: #3631. Hemmingsen Funeral Home is making this potentially life-saving app available for free to download in the community as a way of showing their gratitude for allowing them to serve you. They ask that you please take just a few minutes to download the Vital ICE app and fill in the information so that you are prepared in case of an emergency.

This app is available to the entire community, regardless of age, so don’t pass up this great life-saving opportunity.

