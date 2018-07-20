Hayes, Montanelli Seeking New Terms on Brownville, Nemaha Village Boards
Fri, 07/20/2018 - 5:00am News Staff
Wednesday, July 11, three more Nemaha County residents filed for their respective village boards.
Incumbent Jeannie Montanelli placed her name on the ballot for re-election to the Nemaha Village Board. Candidates for the Brownville Village Board are Martin Hayes, incumbent and Natisha Winkelman, non-incumbent.
