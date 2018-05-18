Hall Wins Republican District 1 Nomination; Bohling, Holtzman Tie For District 3 Nomination

Mike Hall of Nemaha captured the Republican nomination for District 1 Nemaha County commissioner in the Tuesday, May 15, primary election.

Unofficial returns showed incumbent Marvin Bohling of Johnson and Larry Holtzman of Auburn in a tie for the Republican District 3 commissioner bid.

Hall had 139 votes to 61 for Eric Shelton and 56 for Jim Biaggi. He won all four precincts, Brownville, 4th Douglas, Nemaha and Peru. Hall faces Democrat Mike Sullwold of Brownville in the November general election.

