Hakenewerth, Reiman Repeat All-State Music Selections; Kroll Alternate

The Auburn High School music department is being represented on the All-State ensembles.

For the second consecutive year, Jenna Hakenewerth was chosen to the All-State Orchestra. The senior clarinet player was in the All-State Band in 2015.

Madison Reiman, Alto II, is a repeat selection to the All-State Chorus. She is a sophomore. 2016 was the first time freshman student-musicians were allowed to audition. Morgan Kroll, Alto II, has been named an alternate. A senior, Kroll was an All-State Chorus singer in 2015.

